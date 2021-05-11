Outdoor mask requirement removed on MSU Campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has removed its outdoor mask requirement.

University officials said the decision was made after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ordered that masks are no longer required outside unless a gathering has 100 or more people.

“We are all looking forward to the summer, warmer weather and a chance to recharge. And just beyond that, a return to our beautiful campus where we can reconnect with one another,” said MSU President Samuel Stanley. “The more people in our community who receive the vaccine gets us closer to a more normal experience, together, in the fall.”

While face coverings will still be required at indoor locations on campus, guests and students will no longer have to wear a mask while outdoors.

MSU officials said they’re still asking everyone to get vaccinated.

