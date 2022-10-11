East Lansing's MacDonald Middle School closed Tuesday after social media threat

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Public Schools decided to close MacDonald Middle School Tuesday after a threat was made against the school on social media.

The school alerted families and the public early Tuesday morning of the threat and the closure.

A robocall was sent out at 5:30 a.m. that said that the district has yet to identify to person who made the threat, but they are working with police to investigate the threat.

All other buildings within the district remained open.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook