East Lansing stands firm on sanctuary city status despite federal pressure

EAST LANSING, Mich — An East Lansing City Councilmember said the city has no plans to change its sanctuary city status despite being named on a Justice Department list of cities the Trump administration plans to target with litigation.



East Lansing became Michigan's first sanctuary city in 2023.

The Justice Department recently released a list of sanctuary cities it plans to pursue with litigation.

City Councilmember Mark Meadows says East Lansing will defend its policy if challenged.

The Justice Department recently released a list of sanctuary cities that included East Lansing, stating it would "continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions."

The list, released last Tuesday, prompted councilmember Mark Meadows to comment on the matter near the start of the monthly council meeting Tuesday night.

"Be aware that we don't plan on changing any of our policies in regard to this. I don't know what he's going to do," Meadows said. "We should expect something to come our way and we will defend it at that point in time."

Sanctuary cities are considered areas that limit cooperation with federal authorities to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

East Lansing City Council voted to become Michigan's first sanctuary city in 2023. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the city of Louisville agreed to revoke sanctuary city status last month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

