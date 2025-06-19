EAST LANSING, Mich — Albert EL Fresco has stayed mostly the same since it began during the pandemic. But that might change in the future.



Albert EL Fresco began as an outdoor space for neighbors to gather and bring food and non-alcoholic drinks to increase downtown foot traffic during the pandemic.

The city is considering adding a social district to the space.

Officials say they're still conducting research, but the goal would be to see the social district in place for next summer.

WATCH: East Lansing is considering adding a downtown social district

East Lansing is considering adding a downtown social district

Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Marcia Gebarowski says adding a social district has been a big push for a few years.

"Our DMB board does request feedback surveys," Gebarowski said. "The response over the years was 'we wish we had a social district in place.'"

If the city did establish a social district, neighbors could buy a drink at a participating business, like Jolly Pumpkin or Hopcat, and bring it outside to enjoy. Right now, open alcohol isn't allowed to be carried out onto the sidewalk.

Some officials have concerns about enforcement.

"There's nothing that prevents me from getting a cup from, let's say [El Azteco], and walking down the street because I can go anywhere, drinking it, setting it on a bush, and then running into 7-Eleven buying a new beer, putting it in, and continuing to walk down," Councilmember Mark Meadows said at a meeting earlier this month.

Gebarowski says she hears those concerns, and the city would have the authority to shut down the social district if there are too many issues. She also says the city is still conducting research, and the goal would be to see the social district in place for next summer.

