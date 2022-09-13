East Lansing shooting has residents and students feeling uneasy

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Members of a bustling neighborhood in East Lansing are feeling a bit anxious after hearing the news about a shooting that happened over the weekend leaving one person injured and a shooter or shooters still on the run.

"They sent out the alert that was like stay inside, and then, they told us where it was and the intersection. Later, they told us when the shooter had left the area," said Michigan State University freshman Caroline Bueche.

Bueche says she was inside her dorm early Sunday morning when some of her neighbors rushed into the building in a panic.

"It was complete chaos, and they were really scared about it," she said. "They woke up our RA and then our community director, and everyone was really nervous about it."

Bueche's dorm is near the scene of the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of M.A.C Avenue near Albert Street.

Investigators report finding at least 30 shell casings at the scene.

Bueche says that news made her feel unsafe.

Another student said those details are surreal.

"It feels like you're saying a cliche that this happens everyday like 'there's another shooting oh no!' But that all changes once it happens when you're around," said Tyler Reck.

According to the East Lansing Police Department, the shell casings recovered appeared to be from three separate bullet caliber guns.

So far, no arrests have been made.

