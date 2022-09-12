Police investigate Sunday morning shooting in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the 300 block of M.A.C Avenue.

Police officers were dispatched to the area at around 1:30 a.m. on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported to a local hospital.

"Thirty-one bullet casings were also recovered at the scene from three separate bullet caliber guns that were used," the department said in a news release. "At this time, there does not appear to be an active threat to the public."

No other information about the shooting has been released at this time.

“This is a very serious, unacceptable incident that ELPD is actively investigating,” said ELPD Capt. Chad Pride. “We will leave no stone unturned in uncovering what occurred and identifying the individuals involved."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Tony Fuller at (517) 319-6876.

