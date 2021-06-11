East Lansing serial killer Donald Miller denied parole for the ninth time

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Serial Killer Don Miller, 66, was denied parole for the ninth time, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Miller went in front of the state’s Parole Board in April. While it typically takes the board 30 days to review each case, it took two months for the state to come to a decision about Miller’s case.

In the late 1970’s Miller was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl and assaulting her brother. While serving time for that crime, Miller admitted to killing four women, including his finance.

He was charged with manslaughter, in exchange for helping police locate the bodies of three of the women.

Back in February, another woman reported to Michigan State Police that she was assaulted by Miller. State police are investigating the incident and releasing very few details.

Miller is expected to be released in 2031 when he is 75.

See below for a timeline of events leading to Miller's ninth consideration for parole.