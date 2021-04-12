East Lansing serial killer Don Miller was interviewed about 9th parole consideration

EAST LANSING, Mich. — MDOC has confirmed that East Lansing serial killer Don Miller was interviewed by a member of the state’s parole board Monday morning. This is Miller’s 9th time being considered for parole.

As we reported in February, Miller was asking for consideration for parole.

The parole board will decide on Miller's early release within 30 days.

If Miller does not receive early release, he is expected to be released in 2031 when he is 75.

Larry Wallace, FOX 47 News, 2021

