East Lansing Public Schools search committee recommends new principal

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Schools' search committee, which was tasked with recommending a new principal, recommended Ashley Schwarzbek for the role.

Schwarzbeck has been serving as acting principal since February. Prior to that role, she served as assistant principal in East Lansing since January 2020. Before that, she was at Charlotte High School as a teacher and restorative practices facilitator.

Schwarzbek was selected from a pool of ten candidates, five of which were interviewed by the 14 search committee members.

The role of principal opened when Shannon Mayfield resigned in March after it was discovered he falsified a doctorate degree.

The Board of Education will vote on Schwarzbek's approval at a special meeting in the next couple of weeks.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook