East Lansing High School principal resigns

EAST LANSING, Mich. — According to East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko, on Friday, March 10, East Lansing High School Principal Shannon Mayfield officially resigned from his position, after submitting a letter of resignation to ELPS.

Mayfield began his employment with the school district in the fall of 2022.

Mayfield had taken time off from the position on January 25, 2023, citing personal reasons for his departure from the position. Ashley Schwarzbek was named interim principal of ELHS in the absence of Mayfield. No other information as to why Mayfield left the position is available at this time.

Moving forward, Schwarzbek will remain in the interim principal position, and Jeff Lampi will serve as the interim associate principal. According to a Facebook post from Leyko, long-term leadership decisions will be made in the spring.

