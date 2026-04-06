EAST LANSING, Mich — Dozens of cars flooded past their windows Saturday after heavy rainfall overflowed into the parking lot at The Quarters apartments in East Lansing.

Residents are dealing with severe vehicle damage, with some cars completely ruined by mud and water after being submerged.

Management at The Quarters told residents their water pump, which was replaced after the 2024 floods, was fully operational during the storm.

Affected residents expressed anger and disappointment over the recurring issue, citing the emotional toll of losing their vehicles.

WATCH: East Lansing neighbors still feeling the impacts of Saturday's floods

East Lansing neighbors still feeling the impacts of Saturday's floods

The water has mostly drained, but the damage remains. This marks the third time the parking lot has flooded to that extreme in just two years.

Bridget Henderson walked out to the scene Saturday morning.

"I was just in complete disbelief," Henderson said. "I heard my roommate walking in and out of the apartment crying, and I was like, 'Are you OK?' Like what's wrong?"

Both of their cars were under several feet of water after heavy overnight rains. Henderson said her roommate was able to get her vehicle towed out of the parking lot that same day.

Henderson was finally able to inspect the damage to her own car on Monday morning after the water had receded.

"The seats are covered in, like, mud and sand. And I was like, oh, OK. It really sunk in that, like, I'm not getting that car back, and that it's never going to be driven again," Henderson said.

I covered the previous two floods at The Quarters in 2024. At that time, city staff told Fox 47 that The Quarters is private infrastructure, and they could not comment on the issue as a result.

In an email to residents Saturday obtained by Fox 47, the complex said their pump, which was replaced after the 2024 floods, was fully operational. The complex said this latest flood was a result of an overflow of the city's drainage field next door, which was over its capacity.

I reached out to both city officials and The Quarters to learn more about what led to this latest flood, but I did not hear back.

Meanwhile, residents are left to deal with the damage, and Henderson said it has been disappointing not to have clarity.

"I was really sad and disappointed, and I'm very angry that this is how it happened," Henderson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.