As flood waters at an East Lansing apartment complex are drained, what comes next for residents?

Posted at 9:17 PM, Jun 19, 2024

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Imagine heading out for the day to find your car almost completely underwater. This is what some of our East Lansing neighbors woke up to Monday morning.

More than 48 hours later, crews began pumping out the water. As the water drains out, residents are thinking about what comes next.

"The past two days have been very frustrating, to say the least," Kat Bonner said.

Kat Bonner's car was underwater, nearly up to her mirrors, on Monday morning.

"It's been interesting trying to figure out how to get places," Bonner said. "I don't have a bus pass so using the bus has been more difficult now."

But now, the water is receding, and as Kat and other residents assess the damages, mechanics in the area say there are a few things they should keep in mind.

"I would not recommend even trying to start any of these vehicles," Chad Oatley, the Master Mechanic at Doc's Automotive, said. "I mean, you might get lucky, but then again if there is excessive what, or really any water in the intake at all and you tried to start it, you're going to hydrolock the engine."

And it doesn't stop there.

"Nowadays there are so many different computers in these cars," Oatley said. "You're pretty much totaling your car if you start replacing computers."

Back at the Quarters, Kat says she has her plan in place.

"My number one priority is I'm going to call my insurance so they can get a tow truck out here," she said. "Hopefully by tonight they can get it towed, and as soon as I know what my insurance says, I'll start shopping for a new car."

Residents showed me communication from the complex. In the messages, complex management encourages affected residents to call their insurance as well.

WATCH: Cars underwater after storm causes flooding in East Lansing

