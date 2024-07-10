Neighbors in East Lansing feel the impacts from Tuesday's floods

Residents are reeling from Tuesday's storms that produced localized flooding

An apartment complex continues to see persistent floods during heavy rain events.

Video shows one resident explaining what she lost and flooded cars trapped in the apartment complex's parking lot.

Heather Yariger has called Beechlawn Court home for the past 13 years and Tuesday's floods were among the worst she's ever seen on her streets.

It definitely affected this neighborhood... very bad," Yariger said.

Some of the floodwaters that remained Wednesday morning made Yariger's grass feel spongy. It's a far cry from Tuesday's walk in her backyard, where water was up to her waist.

Yariger's standing firepit in the very back of her yard was almost buried by the floods.

PHOTO: HEATHER YARIGER'S STANDING FIRE PIT NEARLY BURIED BY FLOODS

Courtesy: Heather Yariger

"It was definitely a shock to see," Yariger said. "Things that you normally look at when you go outside that are just covered underwater."

Yariger lost some electronics, clothes, rugs, and appliances, which she says can be replaced.

Yariger considers herself lucky, unlike those living in The Quarters at East Lansing.

City Manager Robert Belleman says city staff went to The Quarters to suggest that they ensure their residents don't park in the low-lying parking lot.

Heavy rains turned the lot into an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The complex's lot also flooded in June after a storm.

Cliff Walls, the city's Environmental Sustainability & Resiliency Manager, couldn't directly comment on the flooding problems facing the apartment building.

"We do not have any infrastructure at The Quarters. It's all private infrastructure," Walls said.

Across the street from Yariger is neighbor Trevon Matthews. A native of Alabama, Matthews is set to return there next week as part of his duties as a Marine.

No stranger to floods and hurricanes in Alabama, Matthews suggested an item that other neighbors may consider grabbing.

"I know sandbags help a lot especially when [water] comes up to your doors," Matthews said. "Water can be dangerous so stay safe."

Yariger emptied and cleaned her basement with remaining items being hung on the wall or placed on a shelf.

Yariger isn't getting used to the idea of living in a flood prone area but says she'll stay prepared.

"[It] makes me thankful that I don't live in a state where there's hurricanes and water damage like this all the time," Yariger said. "It really is a pain."

