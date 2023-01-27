East Lansing High School students hold walkout after safety concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It’s been an intense week at East Lansing High School. In response to recent events involving weapons, on Thursday morning students walked out of class to protest the administration's response.

RELATED | 'What we have is a crisis of common sense,' East Lansing school board meeting turns heated over student safety

"School is half empty today," James Kanake, a senior, said. "Tuesday after the lockdown, everyone left. I would be shocked if it wasn't half empty tomorrow."

On Thursday afternoon, the district took an action of its own canceling the boy's basketball game against Okemos.

RELATED | East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education issues statement after parents express safety concerns

A Facebook post from the district said, “in order to be proactive and investigate and address our current safety concerns in our building, tonight’s [Thursday's] boy's basketball games against Okemos have been postponed."

Friday the East Lansing's mayor will be holding a listening session to hear from people in the community. FOX 47 will be there with the latest in this continuing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook