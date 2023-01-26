East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education issues statement after parents express safety concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education has issued a statement after Tuesday's lockdown and concerns from parents , staff and students about violence at the high school.

The board's letter addresses safety concerns saying they are committed to directing the superintendent to implement short and long-term safety enhancements across the district.

The board sent a list in the letter with 15 different safety elements like walkie talkies for every teacher, a panic button in the main office and overall improved communication.

None of these items have been implemented yet.

The full letter can be seen here:

