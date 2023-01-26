Watch Now
East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education issues statement after parents express safety concerns

East Lansing High School
FOX 47 News, 2020
East Lansing High School
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 19:23:30-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education has issued a statement after Tuesday's lockdown and concerns from parents, staff and students about violence at the high school.

The board's letter addresses safety concerns saying they are committed to directing the superintendent to implement short and long-term safety enhancements across the district.

The board sent a list in the letter with 15 different safety elements like walkie talkies for every teacher, a panic button in the main office and overall improved communication.

None of these items have been implemented yet.

The full letter can be seen here:

