East Lansing mayor to host listening session on school and public safety concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon will be hosting a school and public safety listening session after recent concerns over student and staff safety at East Lansing High School earlier this week.

This is open for all community members and East Lansing parents and guardians to share their concerns related to school safety or public safety in general.

“There have been a few recent, challenging incidents at East Lansing High School as well as some other public safety concerns raised by our community. In light of those incidents and concerns, we want to hear from people and do whatever we can to support our schools and ensure safety,” said East Lansing Mayor Bacon. “This Friday’s listening session will be hosted to hear from people who have requested to talk to us, and we hope to be able to come away from it with some solutions.”

Bacon will be joined by East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson.

This session comes after East Lansing High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a report of a weapon on campus. After police searched the school, no weapon was found.

The listening session will take place at the banquet hall of the Hannah Community Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

