East Lansing community members continue calls for police chief's resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich — Neighbors gathered at the Hannah Community Center Tuesday to continue voicing concerns about comments made by East Lansing Police Chief Jennifer Brown.

Brown reportedly said "during welcome weekend, we had a disproportionate number of minorities come into the community and commit crimes."

"A teaching moment is for those who recognize they're wrong and are willing to learn. Not those who double down," one community member said during public comment.

The issue was front and center during public comment at the East Lansing City Council meeting.

Calls for Brown's resignation are spreading to other city commissions this week as well, with the East Lansing Human Rights Commission releasing a statement calling for City Manager Robert Belleman and other city leaders to "take decisive, measurable, and specific action to address racial disparities in policing."

Belleman previously called Brown's comments "an error."

Chief Brown was at Tuesday's meeting but declined to comment.

No action was taken Tuesday regarding Brown's employment.

