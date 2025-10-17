EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission has joined growing calls for Police Chief Jennifer Brown to resign following controversial comments made to a local media outlet.

The commission voted 7-1 Thursday to approve a resolution calling for Brown's resignation.

Brown reportedly said "during welcome weekend, we had a disproportionate number of minorities come into the community and commit crimes."

City Manager Robert Belleman previously stated he stands behind Brown despite acknowledging her comments were "an error."

WATCH: East Lansing police chief faces resignation calls after controversial comments

East Lansing police oversight commission calls for police chief's resignation

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission has become the latest group calling for Police Chief Jennifer Brown to step down following controversial comments she made to local media.

Earlier this month, Brown reportedly told local media: "During welcome weekend, we had a disproportionate number of minorities come into the community and commit crimes."

WATCH: East Lansing police chief faces calls for resignation over controversial comments

East Lansing Police chief under fire for controversial remarks

Those comments stemmed from several incidents during Michigan State University's welcome weekend, which prompted the department to release body camera footage of several arrests as community members demanded transparency.

The oversight commission's resolution calling for Brown's resignation passed with a 7-1 vote.

"We cannot give her a pass because she's been here for six months," Chairperson Ernest Conerly said.

I reached out to Brown and the City of East Lansing for comment on the resolution but received an automated reply noting that Brown is out of the office. A city spokesperson said the city has no comment.

At a city council meeting earlier this month, City Manager Robert Belleman expressed support for Brown despite her comments.

"I stand behind Jen, even though an error was made, to continue to grow, to make the necessary changes in our police department," Belleman said.

Meanwhile, city leaders have also called for a review of the East Lansing Police Department's personnel policies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.