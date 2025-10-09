East Lansing police chief faces calls for resignation over controversial comments

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing Police Chief Jennifer is facing calls to resign following comments she made to a local news outlet and the city is now calling for a complete review of police personnel policies.



City leaders at Tuesday night's city council meeting called for a complete review of police personnel policies

Council Member Dana Watson criticized city leaders for not taking action sooner

"During Welcome Weekend, we had a disproportionate number of minorities come into the community and commit crimes," Brown reportedly told a Lansing-based news station.

When I reached out to Chief Brown for comment, she told me in an email, "I do not have a comment regarding your questions."

Rebecca Kasen, executive director for the Women's Center of Greater Lansing explained why the organization wants Brown to resign.

"Everyone should feel that they have equal protection under the law and it's not looking like that's happening under Jennifer Brown's leadership," Kasen said.

When asked how she interprets what Chief Brown said, Kasen responded that it suggests "there are only white people in East Lansing and that all of the criminals don't live within our city."

The controversy stems from a Welcome Weekend incident at Michigan State University involving police and teens back in August.

Police released body camera footage in September, weeks after the events and after criticism of police not being transparent enough with the public.

The issue came before East Lansing City Council Tuesday night when neighbors addressed concerns during public comment. City Manager Robert Belleman says he continues to support Chief Brown.

"I stand behind Jen, even though the error was made, to continue to grow and to make the necessary changes in our police department," Belleman said.

Mayor George Brookover called for a complete review of the police and personnel policies, but Council Member Dana Watson criticized members for not taking action sooner.

"We owe it to the community not to be complicit in what's happening," Watson said.

I spoke to Watson Wednesday, who says the city has the responsibility to hold itself accountable.

"When we're seeing evidence that's telling us something different we have to implore people to investigate. We have to honor what it is that's happening and get to the bottom of it," Watson said.

It remains to be seen how the city moves forward with its review on police personnel policy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

