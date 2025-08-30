EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing residents are demanding answers after what they say is a lack of transparency from police regarding an incident that occurred last weekend.



East Lansing residents and oversight committee members are calling for transparency after a weekend incident.

Two men were allegedly wrongfully arrested during an incident at Ann Street Plaza.

Police stated they are reviewing footage from the incident but have not released specific details.

WATCH: CALLS FOR POLICE TRANSPARENCY GROW IN EAST LANSING AFTER WEEKEND INCIDENT

Calls for police transparency grow in East Lansing after weekend incident

East Lansing residents are demanding answers after what they say is a lack of transparency from police regarding an incident that occurred last weekend.

"How does a taxpayer pay for a piece of equipment that we get blocked from reviewing?" one concerned resident said.

An attorney representing two men claims they were wrongfully arrested by officers during the incident at Ann Street Plaza.

East Lansing Police Department could not be reached for comment Friday night. However, on Monday, the department issued a statement saying it had responded to "significant disruptive incidents" at Ann Street Plaza on Saturday.

In that statement, Chief Brown said video from eyewitnesses showed large crowds dispersing after a fight at the plaza. Specific details about the incident have not been released.

By Friday, neighbors and members of the city's Independent Police Oversight Committee called for body camera footage to be released. The police department has stated they are reviewing the footage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.