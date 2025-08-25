East Lansing Police Chief issues statement on 'disruptive weekend incidents'

EAST LANSING, Mich — Over the weekend, several disruptive incidents took place downtown East Lansing and on Ann Street Plaza as students returned to the area, according to the East Lansing Police.

East Lansing Police Chief Jen Brown issued a statement on the events, saying in full:

“It was a very busy weekend with incidents that posed significant safety risks to our community members, including students, downtown businesses, and ELPD officers. ELPD was required to seek assistance from neighboring agencies, including Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety, Meridian Township Police Department, and Bath Township Police Department. Video footage shared by citizens shows large crowds were dispersed by officers after fights broke out on the plaza,”





“I want to thank our officers for working under extremely difficult circumstances all weekend to protect City residents and visitors.”







“On Saturday, officers were assaulted while attempting to do their jobs to maintain order and ensure a safe environment. Arrests were made, including two involving disruptive individuals wielding knives.”







“We are aware of social media posts regarding some of these incidents. Camera footage submitted by the community and from officers’ body cameras are being reviewed at this time, including large crowds in which numerous fights took place. We are currently reviewing what footage, if any, can be released so that it does not jeopardize open investigations and prosecution of arrested individuals.”







“Thank you to our businesses and community members for communicating with us throughout the weekend and providing camera footage and eyewitness accounts." East Lansing Police Chief Jen Brown

