Buddy's Pizza to hold grand opening Apr. 4 in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. — Buddy's Pizza in Okemos is having their grand opening Monday, Apr. 4 at 11 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive free pizza for a year!

Buddy's now stands in the space once home to a Burger King off of Grand River Ave. near the Meridian Mall.

The empty Burger King building was torn down last July to make way for the new 7,000 square foot pizza restaurant.

Buddy's is known for their Detroit style pizza. This is their 16th location in the state, including one in Delta Township.

