Former Burger King building in Meridian Township demolished to make way for Buddy's Pizza

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Demolition of the former Burger King building on Grand River Avenue in Meridian Township began Tuesday to make way for a new Buddy's Pizza location.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The old Burger King near Meridian Mall and Best Buy was torn down on Tuesday to make way for Buddy's Pizza.

The township's Director of Community Planning and Development Tim Schmitt said they're excited about the new business.

“We’re really excited to have another new business coming into the township in the near future," Schmitt said. "Despite how hot it is today, things are moving along nicely.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Buddy's Pizza opened in Delta Twp. last summer.

Similar to the Buddy's Pizza that opened in Delta Twp. last summer, the Okemos location is part of the company's expansion plan. Burger King only occupied around 4,500 square feet of space, but Buddy's will occupy a little over 7,000.

“It allows for an additional patio for outdoor seating, on the outside along Grand River," Schmitt said. "Very nicely landscaped, it’ll be up to modern standards for construction.”

Schmitt said the labor was delayed a little bit due to contractors being booked. Now that demolition has begun Schmitt said he expects the process to move quickly.

“I suspect that now that they’re going they’re really going to try to get this done as quick as they can and this is going to be something that I bet you would see finalized in six to nine months,” said Schmitt.

Buddy's Chief Operating Officer Katy Dean said in a statement that they're anticipating construction will be complete by early 2020 and that they'll be looking to hire 100 positions for the Okemos location.

