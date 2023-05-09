Bath Twp. Police asking board to approve new body and car cameras

BATH TWP., Mich. — The Bath Charter Township Police Department is asking the township's Board of Trustees to approve new cameras for officers.

In a proposal to the board, Bath Township Police Chief Gary Smith explains the current in-car and body-worn cameras aren't working the way they should, including not automatically downloading videos to the server and not having proper audio.

He says with the increase in the public's request for transparency, they have seen a need for upgrading their cameras.

The request includes 12 new body cameras and five in-car cameras. The department's preferred package with the company Axon comes to a total of $137,664. A second package with the company Motorola Solutions comes to a total of $107,188.

Earlier this year, a Bath Township police officer shot and killed a man in a mobile home park. The police department released that video to maintain accountability and trust in the community, and the officer involved will not face any charges for his use of deadly force.

The board will vote on the cameras at their May 15 meeting.

