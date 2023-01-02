Michigan State Police assisting Bath Twp. police investigating 'officer-involved shooting'

Michigan State Police (MSP) are assisting the Bath Township Police Department investigating an "officer-involved shooting" that occurred Monday, according to MSP.

Neither department has released any other information as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook