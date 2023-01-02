Michigan State Police assisting Bath Twp. police investigating 'officer-involved shooting'

Michigan State Police (MSP) are assisting the Bath Township Police Department investigating an "officer-involved shooting" that occurred Monday, according to MSP.
Neither department has released any other information as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
