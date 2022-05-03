Watch
A look inside the grand opening of Hooked, Lansing's new bookstore, cafe, wine bar

Sarah Grimmer
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 18:59:56-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday is the grand opening of Hooked, Lansing's new bookstore, cafe and wine bar.

The cafe is owned by Matt Grossmann and Sarah Reckhow who are both Michigan State University political science professors, as well as husband and wife.

With local baked goods, coffee, wine, 10,000 books and various clubs, the duo is opening their store to be a gathering place.

Watch the video above for an insider's tour of Hooked.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

