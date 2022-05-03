A look inside the grand opening of Hooked, Lansing's new bookstore, cafe, wine bar

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday is the grand opening of Hooked, Lansing's new bookstore, cafe and wine bar.

The cafe is owned by Matt Grossmann and Sarah Reckhow who are both Michigan State University political science professors, as well as husband and wife.

With local baked goods, coffee, wine, 10,000 books and various clubs, the duo is opening their store to be a gathering place.

Watch the video above for an insider's tour of Hooked.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook