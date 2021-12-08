MSU professors opening Hooked, a new bookstore, cafe and wine bar in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — If Michigan State University professors Matt Grossmann and Sarah Reckhow really have to think about it, their life together began in bookstore cafes.

"We met as graduate students in California and so we spent a lot of time in both coffee shops and wine bars," Grossmann said. "And then we came to Lansing and decided that we did want to be part of helping to create a nice scene here."

Fast-forward a few years and two kids, and the now married couple is preparing for the April opening of their new bookstore cafe, Hooked.

Named by their 10 year old daughter, Nora, the store will sell books, coffee, and wine with subscription options for each.

"We see Hooked as a way to bring things together," said Reckhow. "Sort of getting hooked on books, I'm admittedly hooked on coffee, or the community."

Hooked will be located at the Red Cedar Development at the border of Lansing and East Lansing.

In addition to wine and coffee, the store will have baked goods sourced from Stone Circle Bakehouse in Holt, and a variety of charcuterie boards for adults and kids.

"So we're hoping for part of the day families might come in and bring their children," Grossmann said.

And of course there's the books.

With two political science professors opening the store, there will be more than 10,000 volumes, ranging from public affairs, to Michigan focus, wine and food, children level reading, and university interest books.

This academia duo is building their store to be a gathering place with a vision of book club meetings as well as author events.

And hey, if two grad-students happen to spend their time there falling in love over a cabernet and Zadie Smith, well Sarah says that's just lovely.

You can shop Hooked books and coffee ahead of their store open at HookedLansing.com.

