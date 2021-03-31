MSP: Kidnapping and sexual assualt did not happen

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the incident of a woman being kidnapped and sexually assaulted just north of Lansing did not happen.

On Friday March 26, a young woman called 911 to report that she was kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually assaulted. She alleged she managed to escape the person who kidnapped her and took her to Elmira, Michigan several hours later. Elmira is 183 miles north of Lansing.

Michigan State Police want to let the public know there is no suspect at large and the public is not in danger.

The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

