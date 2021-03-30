Police look for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman from Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for the man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman just north of Lansing last week.

After abducting the woman at gunpoint on Friday, the suspect drove her to northern Michigan. She managed to escape in Elmira.

Lieutenant Derrick Carrol with the Gaylord Post says the state police have not been able to identify the man.

“When this first started, we of course started getting numerous calls from the public," said Carrol. "One of them said they might have seen the individual, but it was rather far away.”

Carrol says the suspect was described as a skinny, Black man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants with a holster on his left side near Coat Street off of highway M-32.

If you have any information, call the Michigan State Police.

