Winter storm prep: Tips for riding out the pre-Christmas storm

LANSING, Mich. — As mid-Michigan prepares for the pre-Christmas storm over the next couple of days, Ingham County wants to ensure that its residents are well informed about the best practices to safely ride out the storm.

Primarily, if residents have travel plans scheduled from late Thursday through Saturday, it is recommended that you consider moving them. Blizzard-like conditions and high winds will begin during the early morning hours on Friday. Click here to see the full weather forecast from FOX 47's Chief Meteorologist Brad Sugden.

RELATED | National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for mid-Michigan Thursday - Saturday

Residents should also prepare to face potential power outages once the winter storm arrives. If you have a generator, you should test it ahead of time. Make sure that the generator is not placed in your house, attached garage or near a window or doorway.

If you have extra phone power packs, make sure they are charged. If power is lost, you can also charge your phone in your car, as long as your car is not enclosed in a garage.

If you don't have your warmest clothes out of storage yet, make sure they are accessible for the next few days. Some winter gear you should have available are gloves, shovels, snowblowers and salt. If you have pets, it is recommended that you invest in pet-safe salt, which isn't as toxic to animals if ingested.

When the storm starts, if you see a car along the side of the road with caution tape on it, you do not need to call 911. Caution tape is used as a marker by first responders, and if marked, the car has already been checked.

For weather updates from the Ingham County Emergency Operations Center, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook