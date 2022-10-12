Virtual Lansing School District students to get free meals

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School District has changed its policy and will pass out free meals to all students.

Suzanne Johnson, who is a grandmother to two Capital Area K-12 Online school students, is ecstatic that her two grandsons will now be getting free breakfast and lunch.

“It makes me feel good! I’m so happy and I’m glad!” she said.

We introduced you to Johnson’s famil y a couple weeks ago.

While the Lansing School District continued giving free meals to all in-person students, online students like Johnson’s grandsons, Dakota and Devon, weren’t getting free meals.

“It’s not right for them to go all day without eating,” Johnson said.

But now, Dakota, Devon and the other 450 students at Capital Area K-12 Online won’t have to go hungry during the school day.

Every Monday morning, the district will be handing out these boxes filled with a week’s supply of food to families who have online students.

“I’m just proud these kids finally got what they deserved,” Johnson said.

Distribution is every Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hill Center.

