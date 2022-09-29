Lansing School District virtual students will not receive free meals

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing School District officials said they’ll continue giving out free meals to in-person students, even though some federal funding has run out. But as of right now, virtual students in the district are not getting free meals, and some families have said that’s just unfair.

From March 2020 to August 2022, the Lansing School District was given $7.7 million from the state to provide free meals to all in-person and virtual students, regardless of their household income.

Now, that funding has run out, but the district will still be providing free meals through a new program.

“The Community Eligibility Provision, which is USDA school nutrition program,” said Jody Taratuta with the Lansing School District.

Through the Community Eligibility Provision, the district is able to provide around 10,000 free meals a day to in-person students. But, the program doesn’t cover meals for the 450 virtual students enrolled at Capital Area K-12.

“It should be equal to each school, even online, so parents don’t have to worry about providing meals to their kids, even if they don’t go in person, it should be available to them,” said Dacota Valier-Pease, a student at Capital Area K-12.

Lansing School District officials said they’re working on a plan where they can provided free lunches to virtual students too.

