Vandals target Lansing church opposed to abortion

LANSING, Mich. — The words have faded, but the messages still remain in front of a local church that vandals targeted by spray-painting graffiti in support of abortion rights.

"We had a healing time on Saturday night, and a woman talked about the fact that she'd had an abortion. It was interesting that she'd just realized that God had forgiven her, but she couldn't forgive herself," said Father Steve Mattson.

The Church of the Resurrection has been part of the Lansing landscape for a century.

But its stance on abortion, specifically against Proposal 3, is drawing ire from some.

On Sunday, vandals wrote messages in red that referenced Roe v. Wade and showed show support for the ballot proposal on the church doors, the sidewalk and a very expensive sign.

"Our LED sign was the big thing. They spray-painted our LED sign, so that will be the biggest deal. We're waiting to get prices but its in excess of $15,000," said facilities manager, Chris Spaulding.

Spaulding says they need harsher chemicals to remove the graffiti and have called in a professional cleaner to remove it. He says, despite the unkind act, he has compassion for the vandals.

"I think they're wounded and need healing. We're praying for them. People are dealing with stuff, and if this is the way they have to react, it's sad," said Spaulding.

Lansing police are looking into the case and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

However, Father Steve says he's praying for God to help the community learn to be more loving and forgiving.

"I think this is indicative that in our time we can't have conversations. We're talking past each other, and so there's not a mutual understanding," he said.

