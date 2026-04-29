UM Health Sparrow reports 81 drug-related deaths in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich — New data released from UM Health Sparrow shows 81 drug-related deaths in Ingham County in 2025.

The data marks a large decrease from the 131 deaths reported in 2023, and a slight increase from the 80 deaths in 2024. Most of the deaths included more than one drug.

"That’s what you call cross addiction… so they do all kinds of things from heroin to cocaine, to liquor to weed to everything," Judy Booker said.

Booker and Dennis Duncan have familiarized themselves with Lansing’s addiction problem through their organization, Brotherhood Against Drugs.

"It’s an organization based here in Lansing and Larry Johnson, Magic Johnson's brother, formed it over two years ago," Booker said.

The group focuses on meeting with people and informing them that drug addiction can be prevented and beaten with the proper resources.

"We just go out, we go to the jails, juvenile systems, we go wherever we need to go, we go to the Homeless Angels," Booker said.

The work is rewarding for the people involved with Brotherhood Against Drugs, as most of them have seen and overcome what some are still struggling with.

"I was an addict, I have been clean for over 20 years and I started really young but back then we didn’t really have anyone come and say, hey let's get you off the streets and get you clean," Booker said.

Conversations about drug-related deaths are never easy to have.

"It breaks my heart because the drugs they have today, they’re designed to kill you," Booker said.

As the work continues, Booker and Duncan hope those struggling will lean on them during tough times.

"We are here for people who are lost, needs guidance," Duncan said.

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