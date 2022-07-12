Watch Now
Tuesday morning crash at Cesar Chavez and Washington avenues near Old Town

A crash occurred at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Washington avenues the morning of Tuesday, July 12, 2022 near Old Town.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 09:33:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — A crash occurred Tuesday morning at east Cesar Chavez and north Washington avenues near Old Town.

A Lansing Public School District school bus was near the crash site, but it is unclear what, if any, involvement it had.

A spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department later told FOX 47 News that the school bus was involved in the crash.

A car was flipped over on the road. It is unclear if anyone was injured, but the police spokesperson said there were no fatalities.

Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department officials were on the scene.

The scene was cleared around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

