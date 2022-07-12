Tuesday morning crash at Cesar Chavez and Washington avenues near Old Town

LANSING, Mich. — A crash occurred Tuesday morning at east Cesar Chavez and north Washington avenues near Old Town.

A Lansing Public School District school bus was near the crash site, but it is unclear what, if any, involvement it had.

A spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department later told FOX 47 News that the school bus was involved in the crash.

A car was flipped over on the road. It is unclear if anyone was injured, but the police spokesperson said there were no fatalities.

Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department officials were on the scene.

The scene was cleared around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

