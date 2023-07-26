The mentorship and coaching that takes place at Crown Boxing Club in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — We've told you about Crown Boxing Club and all the athletes they produce out of their gym in Lansing, but behind all those great athletes is the coaching and mentoring that happens.

"The new adventure of a kid. We getting new calibers of kids about every six months, and when you get a new brand of kid, they come in with different attitudes and different behavior. So, it keeps you excited," Crown Boxing Club coach Moses Manuel said.

Manuel has been working at Crown Boxing Club for 30 years. After he hung up his gloves, he wanted to instill the values he learned from the ring and his military background to the kids that walk through the doors.

"It really teaches you to control your anger. You become more of a calm person because you realize that it's not fun to be angry all the time. You can take it out in here with your teammates and everyone's hugging in the end. You make sure you're nice to everybody," Crown Boxing Club member Isiah Clay said.

The value taught at Crown Boxing Club goes far beyond the four walls. It's the life lessons they try to install in each and every kid, and it's their way to show how much they care.

"You don't want to leave a kid behind. It's just like the military. You don't want to leave anyone behind," An emotional Manuel said. "This stuff, it gets to me, you know. I want them to know that we hear from them no matter what, whether they ever become great boxes or not."

And they'll keep impacting lives right here in Lansing.

