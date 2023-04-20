Crown Boxing Club boxers heading to the Michigan Golden Gloves tournament

LANSING, Mich. — The Golden Gloves is one of the most recognized boxing competitions across the United States. Nine boxers from Crown Boxing Club in Lansing have entered the ring with a few looking for state championships this weekend.

"It's a great opportunity for the kids to get out there and compete for a state title and just put something under their name for years to come. They'll be in the record books forever," Crown Boxing Club head coach Ali Easley said.

This year's Crown Boxing Club group has a lot of inexperience with many of the fighters competing in the Golden Gloves for the first time. It's an experience they'll cherish and an opportunity to grow as a fighter.

"It was really fun for the first time, especially since all my opponents had more experience than me. It's better for me to fight people that are better than me and become an overall better boxer," Isiah Clay said.

Crown Boxing Club is designed to help athletes grow not only in the ring but take what they learn and translate it to everyday life.

"It's actually changed me a lot. [I'm] physically stronger, mentally stronger, getting in here as much as you can training even when you don't feel like it," Davone Jones said.

The next round of fights gets underway this weekend in Grand Rapids. The winners of the Michigan Golden Gloves open division compete in the national competition.

