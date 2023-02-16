Lansing boxer inspired by those that came before him and now look up to him

LANSING, Mich. — Reynaldo Ortega spends a lot of time at Crown Boxing Club.

"If I'm not with my kids or at work, I'm here," Ortega said.

His goal is to go pro.

"That motivates me even more, I could be one of the first ones to wear the Crown name and show it to the world," Ortega said.

His real inspiration is those who came before him and those who now look up to him.

"I could see him being my mentor," Ray Potter said.

All that happens in the gym starts with the coaching and the transformation process that can take place.

"We don't just coach boxing. We tell a young man how to become a man," Crown Boxing Club coach Moses Manuel said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook