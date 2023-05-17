Sparrow Hospital in Lansing celebrates 517 Day with special onesies

LANSING, Mich. — E.W. Sparrow Hospital decided to do something special for 517 Day, which happens every May 17 and celebrates the Lansing community.

All of the babies born Wednesday were given oneies that say "Born in the 517."

"It's all to recognize our newest community members and the hope for mid-Michigan's future," the news release said.

The hospital posted some adorable photos of the 517 Day babies rocking the new onesies, which you can check out below.

