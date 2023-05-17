Watch Now
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing celebrates 517 Day with special onesies

517 Day babies
Courtesy E.W. Sparrow Hospital
E.W. Sparrow Hospital gave babies born on May 17, 2023, special onesies to celebrate 517 Day.
517 Day babies
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 16:56:33-04

LANSING, Mich. — E.W. Sparrow Hospital decided to do something special for 517 Day, which happens every May 17 and celebrates the Lansing community.

RELATED | What's the 411 on 517 Day? The history of the mid-Michigan area code

All of the babies born Wednesday were given oneies that say "Born in the 517."

"It's all to recognize our newest community members and the hope for mid-Michigan's future," the news release said.

The hospital posted some adorable photos of the 517 Day babies rocking the new onesies, which you can check out below.

