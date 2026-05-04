Small business week highlights local impact of shopping small in downtown Lansing

Small business week kicks off Sunday, and downtown Lansing shop owners say support from neighbors makes a real difference, not just for their stores, but for the entire community.

• Small business week is underway in downtown Lansing, with local shop owners calling neighbor support vital.

• Business owners say spending circulates back into the community, helping fund everyday needs like road repairs.

• Michigan is home to more than 900,000 small businesses, per the Small Business Association of Michigan.

WATCH: Downtown Lansing shops share what small business week means to them

Downtown Lansing shops share what small business week means to them

Danielle Hastings owns Sylvia's Sudsery, a self-care gift shop in downtown Lansing and one of more than 900,000 small businesses across Michigan, according to the Small Business Association of Michigan.

"We're a self care gift shop. Basically focused on being able to take care of yourself," Hastings said.

When asked what it means when a customer chooses to shop small instead of going to a big box store, Hastings didn't hesitate.

"It tickles me pink," Hastings said.

Across the street, Summit Comics and Games is also taking part in small business week. Manager Marcus Embry says keeping spending local creates a ripple effect throughout the community.

"Local dollars and the more they stay local, it really helps the community," Embry said.

Embry says that impact extends well beyond the walls of any single store.

"We've got a handful of smaller issues in Lansing, like roads, different things like that. The more you shop locally, the more that's going to help fix those things," Embry said.

For Hastings, the cycle of local support is something she sees firsthand.

"Small businesses usually end up helping, giving back into the community. We support also small businesses, so it circulates that way," Hastings said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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