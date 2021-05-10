Semiconductor shortage leads to temporary shutdown at GM Lansing Grand River Assembly

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant has shut down until June 28 due to a semiconductor shortage.

The plant just recently resumed production on May 3 after being closed since March 15.

According to GM Plant Communications Manager Erin Davis, there are 1,417 employees at the plant.

Davis said a portion of the workforce will build some limited pre-production of the 2022 Cadillac Blackwing series.

The Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant is not impacted and is running full production.

