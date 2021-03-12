General Motors' Lansing Grand River Assembly plant to close temporarily amid semiconductor shortage

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors' Lansing Grand River Assembly plant is closing temporarily due to a semiconductor shortage.

The closure will begin Monday and go through the end of March, affecting 1,400 employees at the plant.

“We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our supplier's semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM," said Communications Coordinator Erin Davis. "Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible.”

This will be the fifth GM plant to temporarily close because of the shortage, affecting more than 11,000 employees globally. Other locations include: Fairfax, Kansas; Ingersoll, Ontario; Gravatai, Brazil; and San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

GM's Lansing Delta Township plant will remain open.

