Production resumes at Lansing GM Delta Township Assembly plant

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Production resumed at the GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant on Monday.

The plant shut down last week due to a worldwide semiconductor shortage.

“GM’s supply chain organization has made strides working with our supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of the semiconductor situation, including at Lansing Delta Township," GM Plant Communications Manager Erin Davis said in a statement. "With that, LDT resumed normal production today, April 19 after being down for one week."

According to Davis, the almost 2,300 represented employees at the GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly were covered through the provisions of their labor agreements.

Davis said the majority of their represented hourly employees will receive about 75 percent of their compensation through a combination of unemployment and supplemental benefits.

