Reutter Park shooting stirs up conversation about city-owned parks safety

LANSING, Mich. — K9 officers combed through the grass of Reutter Park nearly 24 hours after Lansing’s third homicide of the year.

“This is not what our city is,” said resident Nancy Mahlow.

The Lansing Police Department said they responded to the park Sunday evening right before 9 .pm. where they found the victim, a 48-year-old man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.

“Here we are, losing another human being, for whatever it was, it was silly,” Mahlow said.

Mahlow is the president of the Eastside Neighborhood Organization, a group that spends a lot of time trying to keep Lansing parks safe. She's wondering if this shooting could have been prevented.

“One of the things that I am a huge advocate for is more lighting and cameras,” she said. “In today’s technology, there’s no reason why LED lights aren't in our parks. It costs practically nothing to light these parks up and put cameras in them."

We went to the city with Mahlow’s concern. Lansing's Parks and Recreation Director Bret Kascinski told us there are cameras in certain parks, but the specific locations just aren’t promoted.

“We’re not going to be disclosing where we’re going to put each camera,” he said. “The number one rule in security situations is to not talk about those thing and that security.”

If you have any information about this homicide, you’re being asked to give a call to the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

