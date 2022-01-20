Watch
REO Town could get a new indoor-outdoor bar with food trucks in 2023

Food trucks and indoor-outdoor bar could replace this former gas station in REO Town.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jan 20, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing developers are planning to start work this spring on a new indoor-outdoor bar surrounded by food trucks at a former gas station on South Washington Avenue in REO Town.

"The idea was The Little Fleet of Traverse City," said Reuben Levinsohn, partner of REO Ventures, LLC.

The Little Fleet is a bar surrounded by food trucks.

"Because you've got the nice spot there," Levinsohn said. "You've got kind of that iconic gas station building, and then putting food trucks and everything in the back on the river."

The partners of REO Town Ventures are just waiting for Feb. 14, to see if the Lansing City Council will approve their request for a 12-year tax abatement.

If approved, the targeted start date is May or June, and the project should take about a year to complete.

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

