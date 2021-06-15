Police identify teens killed in shootings near Rotary Park

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified two teenagers killed in shooting near Rotary Park early Monday morning as 19-year-old Damon L. Johnson and 16-year-old Marshawn M. Beard.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rotary Park around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Captain Katie Diehl, and found Johnson dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

They also found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition Monday.

While on the scene, police were notified that Beard and another victim had arrived at a local a hospital with gunshot wounds. Beard was later pronounced dead. A 17-year-old boy was listed in stable condition Monday.

Beard was a football player at Everett High School in Lansing. In a tweet, the football program offered "A thought of comfort and condolences from the Everett Football program.

"To his family, please accept our deepest sympathies during this very difficult time. I hope the memories you have with Marshawn comfort you. We are so sorry for your loss and are keeping you in mind," the tweet said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is being asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600, Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston at (517)483-6867, Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-7867, or send a message to the Lansing Police Department's Facebook Page.

