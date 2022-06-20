New apartments going up in REO Town should be complete by spring

LANSING, Mich. — In Lansing's REO Town, the corner of Washington Avenue and Malcom X Street will soon be the site of 72 new apartment units.

The project has been a long time in the making, with studies on how to best connect downtown and REO Town starting around 2015.

The developer, Urban Systems of Lansing, which is a partnership between Dymaxion Development of Lansing and Okemos developer T.A. Forsberg Inc., broke ground on the 3.5-acre lot last week.

They're building the new complex, called REO Gateway, where the Deluxe Inn used to be.

"We started looking at what the downtown connections need to look like, and how do we build the connection between downtown and REO Town with the gap of I-469?" T.A. Forsberg President Brent Forsberg said. "We really keyed in here that this was an area of town that could really build that connection."

Urban Systems of Lansing 2022 REO Gateway apartment rendering

Units will be a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging between $950 per month and $1,500 per month. Forsberg said they're 600 square feet per unit on average.

"With 496 there, it was important to get some height on some buildings, get some folks that are down there to help create, make the downtown a 24-hour community," Forsberg said. "A spot where people are at all hours of the day."

Lauren Shields 2022 REO Gateway construction site

The $12.5 million project will have direct access to the river, kayak storage, trail connections, secured bike storage and electric vehicle chargers, "to really make this a hub of access between REO Town, the river trails and downtown," Forbserg said.

He said the project should be complete by spring.

