Former Deluxe Inn site in REO Town sold to developer

LANSING, Mich. — The vacant lot where the Deluxe Inn once stood in Lansing's REO Town neighborhood could become the site of riverfront apartments.

The corner lot at Malcolm X Street and Washington Avenue was recently sold to local developer Brent Forsberg, according to Ingham County Treasurer Eric Schertzing.

Google Maps, 2021

“Brent is a third-generational developer in the region. He has a great track record and has done lots of good things. It was originally thought of as a hotel redevelopment but it's going to be apartments is my understanding," Schertzing said.

Schertzing says the property was sold for $50,000.

Forsberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The hotel was the scene of deaths, prostitution and drug sales until it was purchased by the Land Bank and razed about 10 years ago.

Schertzing says many developers have expressed interest in the property over the years.

Back in 2017 a sale to another developer was approved. At the time, the plan was to build a 130-room hotel, but that project never came to fruition.

Schertzing says Forsberg is in talks with city planners to hash out a ground-breaking date and other details.

