Michigan residents rally in Lansing and across the state to protest proposed data center developments

Dozens of people gathered at The Fledge in Lansing on Saturday for one of six rallies across Michigan protesting proposed data centers.

Residents rallied across Michigan Saturday to protest proposed data centers.

Protesters voiced concerns over impacts to agricultural land, water, air, and soil.

The rallies follow Deep Green canceling a proposed data center project.

Attendees voiced concerns about the impact the developments could have on water, air, and soil.

"I think it’s easy for crowds to kind of understand that there’s a problem here, and that they need to do something about it for our future generations," Jerry Norris said.

Michigan residents rally against proposed data center projects

The statewide rallies come after Deep Green backed out of a proposed data center project earlier in the week. Deep Green said the project would bring benefits to the community, such as heat reuse and jobs.

Anthony Hudson attended the Lansing rally and planned to travel to additional rallies in Ann Arbor and Detroit later in the day.

"There’s a time and place for data centers, and this is not the place or the time for Michigan," Hudson said.

"This is important to me because I am an average person in the state of Michigan. And I am sitting back watching our agricultural land dissipate. It’s decreasing daily for solar farms, wind turbines, and now the proposed data centers all over... including Mason right down the street," Hudson said.

"I think it’s amazing that these people showed up because they’re concerned, they’re passionate about their local communities, they’re eyeing the future," Hudson said.

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