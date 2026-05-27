MSU President Guskiewicz leaving school to become president at Clemson University

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University President Dr. Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving Michigan State University to become president of Clemson University.

The board of trustees at the South Carolina school voted to approve the hire during its meeting Wednesday morning. The vote passed unanimously.

Guskiewicz is scheduled to speak with the media via Zoom on Wednesday morning.

His departure comes less than two weeks after the MSU Board of Trustees voted to recommend a new contract for Guskiewicz during a contentious special meeting.

The board voted to recommend awarding Guskiewicz with a new contract that would nearly double his annual salary to $2 million per year and extend his contract by two years until March 4, 2031.

Guskiewicz will earn a base salary of $1.21 million at Clemson, with additional incentives, trustees announced during Wednesday’s meeting.

MSU Trustee Sandy Pierce said during the May 17 meeting that the push for a new contract came as Guskiewicz was being “aggressively pursued” by other schools.

Guskiewicz will replace interim Clemson President Bob Jones, who has been filling the role since Jim Clements retired at the end of 2025, according to Fox Carolina.

We have reached out to MSU officials for further comment and is awaiting response.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX47 News for the latest updates as they become available.

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